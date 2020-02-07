|
Harry W. Edington
Louisville - Entered into rest on Wednesday, February 5th.
He was a retired chemical operator with B. F. Goodrich, and had been a sergeant with the US Army in WW II. He was a member of the Resurrection Episcopal Church.
Mr. Edington is survived by his wife, Rosalee Edington; and two step-sons, Jerry and Gary Snelling; and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be on Wednesday, February 12th, at 12 noon at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with entombment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3pm until 8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020