Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Edington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry W. Edington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry W. Edington Obituary
Harry W. Edington

Louisville - Entered into rest on Wednesday, February 5th.

He was a retired chemical operator with B. F. Goodrich, and had been a sergeant with the US Army in WW II. He was a member of the Resurrection Episcopal Church.

Mr. Edington is survived by his wife, Rosalee Edington; and two step-sons, Jerry and Gary Snelling; and several nieces and nephews.

His funeral will be on Wednesday, February 12th, at 12 noon at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with entombment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3pm until 8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -