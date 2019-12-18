Services
Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home
206 South Main St.
Greensburg, KY 42743
(270) 932-4271
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Harry Walker Obituary
Harry Walker

Louisville - age 89; passed away Tuesday in Louisville; survived by his wife: Kit Walker; 2 daughters: Kendai Baird, Lisa Spencer both of Louisville; 3 grandchildren: Angela (Tony) Brewer, Nicholas Stilger, Parker Spencer all of Louisville; 4 great-grand.

Retired from G.E. after 34 years; Korean War Veteran; member of the Fern Creek Masonic Lodge #955, and F.O.P. Lodge #6.

Funeral services 1 PM, CT, Saturday, Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home, Greensburg, KY with burial in the Bennett Cemetery, Green Co.; Visitation 4-8 PM, CT, Friday at the funeral home. Masonic services 7 PM, CT, Friday at the funeral home. www.cowherdandparrott.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
