Harvey Curtsinger Jr.Louisville - 89, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Harvey was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, and Great-Great-Grandfather.He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 41 years, Bonnie Jean (McGinnis) and beloved wife of 28 years, Rita Hack (Wooldridge), along with daughters Debra White and Sharon Curtsinger.Harvey is survived by his children, Tammy Giancola (Vincent), Robert W. Hack (Leta), Douglas E. Hack, Denise L. Buskill, Cynthia Hack McCullough (Robert), and Brenda C. Parker (John); grandchildren, Nina Edwards (Jason), Vincent Ray Giancola, Ashley Bennett (David), Angela Davidson (David), Carol Pierce (Joe), Lauren Hack, Andrew Hack, Abby Shields (John), Allison Ray, Sarah Stamm (Joe), Elizabeth Parker, John W. Parker (Kate), and Lilly Laxton (Corey); and 26 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.He was born on June 25, 1930 in Louisville, Kentucky to Harvey Curtsinger Sr. and Juanita May Curtsinger (Puckett). He attended Hikes Grade School, Southern Junior High, Ahrens Trade High, and completed two years of college at University of Louisville.He served his country honorably for 9 years in the United States Army National Guard and in Germany during the Korean War, achieving the rank of Staff Sargent. He completed a machinist apprenticeship at L&N Railroad, and retired as a machinist from Alcan Aluminum after 35 years of service. Harvey was a member of Robinson-Plumb-266 for 65 years (Masonic Rites will be conducted at a later date; details will be announced after June 1). He was a long standing member of Parkland Baptist Church and a well-loved member of the Rejoicers Bible Study Group.Visitation will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020, and Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 10 am - 4 pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home located at 8519 Preston Highway. Funeral Sevices will be Friday, May 22 2020 at 11 am in the Arch L. Heady Chapel with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. In order to adhere to applicable public health requirments, family and friends are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing at all times during the services.Celebration of Life will also be held at Parkland Baptist Church at a later date; details will be announced after June 1.The family would like to thank Hosparus of Louisville and the staff of Home Instead for their excellent care and support during this difficult time.