New Albany, Indiana - Dr. Harvey Groskreutz, 84, retired physics professor, passed away peacefully on 10/30/2019. He's survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean Groskreutz; his children Alan Groskreutz (Gema Lopez), Mark Groskreutz (Renee), and Katherine Groskreutz (Kyle Snyder); siblings Donald Groskreutz (Mardella), Roger Groskreutz (Jeanette), and Margaret Melcher; five grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He's preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Helena Groskreutz, and siblings Gerald Groskreutz and Dorothy Osland. Visitation: 2pm-6pm, 11/03/2019, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes: 1846 E. Oak St., New Albany. Service: 10:30am, 11/04/2019, 2nd Presbyterian Church, Louisville. www.nsfuneralhomes.com/listings
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019