Harvey Thomas Dorman


1940 - 2020
Harvey Thomas Dorman Obituary
Harvey Thomas Dorman

Louisville, KY - 79, passed away on March 23, 2020. He was a native of Jeffersonville, IN. Harvey was a decorated Marine veteran who served during the Vietnam War and received the Bronze Star, two Purple Hearts and a Silver Star for his heroic actions. He was the most decorated member of Lawrence Capehart Post 35, American Legion in Jeffersonville, IN. Harvey never met a stranger and had a heart of gold.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Beulah Dorman; sister, Carrie Daily and brothers, Charles Dorman and Leonard Dorman.

Harvey is survived by his wife of 24 years, Victoria Dorman, daughters, Angel (Carrie) Dorman and Mindy Dorman Martin; step-son's, Tim Schaefer, Andre Farley and Anthony Farley; step-daughter, Clarisa Farley; grandchildren, Michael Dorman and Donnie Martin; 3 great-grandchildren and fur-babies, Minibull and Pockets.

Celebration of life will be at a later date, because of the isolation of COVID-19, so Harvey can receive the honors he so well deserves. He will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery, Utica, IN.

Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May they rest in peace. www.scottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020
