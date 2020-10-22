1/1
Harvey Trowbridge
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harvey Trowbridge

Palmyra - Harvey "Harve" Gene Trowbridge, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home. Harve was born in New Albany IN, on February 24,1945, to Norris and Helen ( Stoneburner) Trowbridge. He married Sheryl (Allen) Trowbridge on August 21, 1965, and they have enjoyed fifty-five years together. Harve was a graduate of Morgan TWP. High School, class of 1963, and went on to obtain his Master's degree in education. He taught business education at North Harrison School Corp, and retired in 2009 as a Technology Coordinator. Harve spent his retirement aiding his son as the "Chief Executive Stuffer" for the Wiener King Inc. He was a proud member of the Blue River Masonic Lodge #457 in Fredericksburg, IN. Harve enjoyed vacations to Gatlinburg and St. Augustine Beach, Indy 500 racing, and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother Don Trowbridge.

Harve is survived by his wife, Sheryl; Sons, Scott (Cathy) Trowbridge, Brad Trowbridge; brother, Marvin (Anita) Trowbridge; sister, Cathy Clifton; and his two adored grandchildren, Madison Trowbridge, and Jake Trowbridge.

Cremation was chosen and a private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Love Funeral Home Inc
14345 Greene St Ne
Palmyra, IN 47164
(812) 364-6121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved