Harvey Trowbridge



Palmyra - Harvey "Harve" Gene Trowbridge, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home. Harve was born in New Albany IN, on February 24,1945, to Norris and Helen ( Stoneburner) Trowbridge. He married Sheryl (Allen) Trowbridge on August 21, 1965, and they have enjoyed fifty-five years together. Harve was a graduate of Morgan TWP. High School, class of 1963, and went on to obtain his Master's degree in education. He taught business education at North Harrison School Corp, and retired in 2009 as a Technology Coordinator. Harve spent his retirement aiding his son as the "Chief Executive Stuffer" for the Wiener King Inc. He was a proud member of the Blue River Masonic Lodge #457 in Fredericksburg, IN. Harve enjoyed vacations to Gatlinburg and St. Augustine Beach, Indy 500 racing, and spending time with his family.



He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother Don Trowbridge.



Harve is survived by his wife, Sheryl; Sons, Scott (Cathy) Trowbridge, Brad Trowbridge; brother, Marvin (Anita) Trowbridge; sister, Cathy Clifton; and his two adored grandchildren, Madison Trowbridge, and Jake Trowbridge.



Cremation was chosen and a private graveside service will be held at a later date.



Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









