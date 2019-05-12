Services
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8161
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Hassel Hylton


1927 - 2019
Hassel Hylton Obituary
Hassel Hylton

Jeffersonville - Hassel Hylton, 91, of Jeffersonville, Indiana passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 1, 1927 in Knott County, Kentucky to the late Jessie and Matilda Hylton. He was retired from Ford Motor Company and was a former Marine.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 16 siblings.

Hassel is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jean Hylton; a son, Danny Hylton (Lisa); two grandchildren, Dana Hylton and Diana Hylton (Ross Wallace); four great-grandchildren, Ian, Anna, Harper and Maggie; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A service to celebrate his life will be conducted. Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway. Visitation will be from 4-8 P.M. on Tuesday at the funeral home. www.scottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019
