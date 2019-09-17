Services
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
1975 - 2019
Crestwood - Rebekah Susan Haynes, 44, passed away peacefully on September 14th, 2019 in Louisville. Rebekah was born in Louisville, KY on March 1, 1975 and was the loving daughter of Bob and Debby Haynes of Crestwood, KY. She attended Oldham County High School, Lindsey Wilson College and Jefferson Community College. Rebekah's beautiful, spirited soul will always be remembered. She was sweet, kind and loved animals, fashion, and the beach. She had a passion for helping and caring for other people. Besides her loving parents, she is survived by her daughter, Samantha Downing; son, Ryan Downing; brother, Clay Haynes; grandmother, Jane Turner Hamm; grandfather, Robert C. Haynes; Aunts and Uncles, John (Louisa) Hamm, Susan (Peter) Rivard, Susan Haynes; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Delores Haynes and grandfather, Clyde W. Hamm. A Memorial Service will begin Thursday, 5 PM, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood. A gathering of family and friends will be from 3-5. Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
