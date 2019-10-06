|
|
Hazel Alene Hack
LaGrange - Hazel Alene Hack 92, of LaGrange, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
She was a member of Oldham Woods Church of Christ and a retired owner of Town and Country Grocery.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Clarence and Sally Turner.
Survivors include her children, Diana Lloyd (Lanny) and Gary B. Hack (Susan); grandchildren, Jordan Hack (Shauna), Dana Lloyd and Shana Osman (Monti); great grandchildren, Emily Hack, Colton Hack, Shael Osman and Zaydan Osman.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with Entombment at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 PM on Tuesday.
Memorials to to further research in finding a cure for Parkinson's Disease or donor's choice.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019