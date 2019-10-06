Services
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
(502) 222-9497
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
Hazel Alene Hack

Hazel Alene Hack Obituary
Hazel Alene Hack

LaGrange - Hazel Alene Hack 92, of LaGrange, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

She was a member of Oldham Woods Church of Christ and a retired owner of Town and Country Grocery.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Clarence and Sally Turner.

Survivors include her children, Diana Lloyd (Lanny) and Gary B. Hack (Susan); grandchildren, Jordan Hack (Shauna), Dana Lloyd and Shana Osman (Monti); great grandchildren, Emily Hack, Colton Hack, Shael Osman and Zaydan Osman.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with Entombment at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 PM on Tuesday.

Memorials to to further research in finding a cure for Parkinson's Disease or donor's choice.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
