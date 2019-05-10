Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Queen of Peace
4005 Dixie Hwy.
View Map
Resources
Hazel D. (Wilbert) Hillerich

Hazel D. (Wilbert) Hillerich

Hazel D. (Wilbert) Hillerich

Louisville - 92, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side.

She was a former member of St. Helen's, Shively Area Ministries and Meals on Wheels and Mary Queen of Peace. She lived for her family and her family was her pride and joy!

She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Norbert (Bill) Hillerich, Sr. and she is the last of her siblings.

Hazel is survived by her children, Bill (Sharon), Tom (Linda), Jim (Belinda), Mike (Lisa), Mark (Deanna), Chuck (JoAnne), Bob (Lisa) and Christopher Hillerich; daughters, Dolores Hoagland, Mary Hillerich, Pat (Terry) Palmer, Angie (Chuck) McMahan, Darlene Hillerich; 26 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Her funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Mary Queen of Peace, 4005 Dixie Hwy. with burial to follow in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, May 12th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday May 13th from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 10, 2019
