Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Louisville - Hazel Graf, 89 of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019.

She was born in Greensburg, KY on January 14th 1930. She was a Dietary Worker in the healthcare industry including Norton Hospitals and Brooklawn Children's Home.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of more than 60 years, Tom Graf, her parents, Robert and Ida Cook, her sisters, Daris, and Mary Ann and her brothers, George Robert , James and Billy.

She is survived by her sons, Mike Graf, Mark Graf and Martin Graf, her daughter, Marilyn Graf, grandchildren, Jessica McLane (Adam) and Taylor Graf, and great-grandchildren, Jesse, Caryn and Jack McLane.

Her memorial visitation will be Monday, April 8th from 5-7PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the in her name.

The family would like to thank her Doctors, Dr. George Shee and Dr. David Shutt and all those who provided care for her at Baptist East.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
