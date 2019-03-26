|
|
Hazel Holt
- - Hazel Holt passed away on March 22, 2019 at the age of 89. Born in Spencer County, Kentucky, she was the youngest of 7 children. Her parents were Darwin Thomas and Lydia (Ashby) Thomas.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Calvert, and son-in-law, Thomas Calvert.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Beatrice Nethery; brothers, Homer, Charles, Ray, Roy, and Darwin Thomas Jr.
Hazel and her husband Paul Holt moved to Indianapolis, IN in 1949. She soon went to work at Eli Lilly & Co., where she stayed 42 years before retiring in 1993. She traveled to exotic islands and Europe. She like to attend Colts and Pacer games and IndyCar and NASCAR races. When it became hard to get around, she watched those events on TV, hardly ever missing one.
In Hazel's honor, memorial contributions can be given to the .
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway, 2950 N. High School Rd., from 4-7PM and on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 12-1PM. The service will immediately follow on Friday, at 1PM. Burial will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Greenwood, IN.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 26, 2019