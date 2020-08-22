Hazel Janet Salsman Hawkins
Louisville - age 89, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1930 to the late James and Eva Salsman. Hazel was a member of Beechland Baptist Church and Eastern Star Valley Chapter. She loved to fish, to bowl, to crochet, and to sit on her porch watching the world go by. Hazel loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren very much. She will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Hawkins; brothers, Ed, Jimmy, Thomas, and Paul Salsman; sisters, Mary Nell Short and Dorothy Hadde.
Hazel is survived by her children, Peggy Henderson (Andrew), Sarah Smith (Gary), and Greg Hawkins (Carrie); three grandchildren, Katie Heim (Peter), Amy Riley (Brandon), and Drew Henderson (Brittany); and five great-grandchildren, Ivy and Tora Heim, Foster and Griffin Henderson, and Betty Sue Riley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to social distancing restrictions funeral services will be private. The family requests that everyone in attendance for private services please wear a mask. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville (hosparushealth.org/donate
) or the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org/donate
).