Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Killebrew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel June Killebrew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel June Killebrew Obituary
Hazel June Killebrew

Louisville - 89, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Dean Killebrew.

Hazel worked for Bell South for 44 years, and was a proud member of the AT&T Pioneers. She enjoyed activities with her church and walking her little dog. She never met a stranger and was truly loved by all.

She is survived by her sons, Michael and Mark (Mardene) Killebrew; daughter, Michele (Alan) Sawyer; 2 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2:00-8:00pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. A funeral service will be held on at 12:00pm on Thursday, February 6, at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -