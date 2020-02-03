|
Hazel June Killebrew
Louisville - 89, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Dean Killebrew.
Hazel worked for Bell South for 44 years, and was a proud member of the AT&T Pioneers. She enjoyed activities with her church and walking her little dog. She never met a stranger and was truly loved by all.
She is survived by her sons, Michael and Mark (Mardene) Killebrew; daughter, Michele (Alan) Sawyer; 2 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2:00-8:00pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. A funeral service will be held on at 12:00pm on Thursday, February 6, at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020