|
|
Hazel Marie Travis Bass
Mount Washington - 97, of Mt. Washington, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
She was a retired mail carrier, a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, where she was a member of the bereavement committee and the Joy Club, and a member of the Mt. Washington Senior Citizens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Earl" Bass; two daughters, Betty Gayle Bass and Joetta Bass Calhoun; three brothers, Vernon, Russell, and Tommy Travis; along with a grandson, Jeff Lucas.
She is survived by two sons, Bill (Suzy) and David (Libby) Bass; a daughter, Alice Jean Lucas; along with thirteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.
Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic, all services will be private. A memorial mass at St. Francis Xavier will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make all contributions in her honor to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Hosparus, or Down Syndrome of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020