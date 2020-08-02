Hazel McAllister TuckerLaGrange - Hazel McAllister Tucker, 89, of LaGrange, KY passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Hazel was born in Greensburg, KY on February 7, 1931. She was married to Billy G. Tucker on June 7th, 1958. They were married 62 years. Hazel worked for International Harvester District Office as the company secretary for 23 years. She was a member of DeHaven Baptist Church for 50 years where she loved working with children and showed her love of God through teaching Sunday School, Children's director and lead children's bible drills. Hazel also worked with her husband and the company business, Bill Tucker Construction Company for many years and was actively involved in the Hearing Loss Association of America KY Chapter.Hazel is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Mary Goin McAllister; sisters, Omega McAllister(Judd), Hilda McAllister Davis, Nellie McAllister Moran, and brothers, Raymond McAllister, Richard McAllister and Jesse McAllister.She is survived by her husband, Billy G. Tucker of LaGrange, daughters, Sheila K. Lile of California; Susan Tucker Williams (Jim) of Huntersville, NC; grandchildren, Zachary and Jacob Williams (Gabby); great granddaughter, Zoey Grace Williams; sister, Allene McAllister McKinney; and many nieces and nephews.Funeral service will be 2pm Thursday, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood with burial to follow in Valley of Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday beginning at 11 am until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus , 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205 or Gideons International, Camp #16070, Louisville Northeast, P.O. Box 7504, Louisville, KY 40257-0504. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com