Hazel Palmer Arnold
Louisville - Hazel Palmer Arnold, 97, of Louisville passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Nazareth Home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. A native of Louisville, she was born December 16, 1921 to the late James Americus and Cynthia May Thomas French.
Hazel obtained her nursing degree from the Indianapolis General Hospital and later went to obtain her Bachelor's Degree of Nursing from Spalding University. She retired at age 62 from Our Lady of Peace Hospital. She came out of retirement and worked at several hospitals, including Methodist Hospital for 20 years. Her final retirement came at age 92 where she retired from The Brook Hospital. Hazel also taught nursing for many years. She received several awards as Nurse of the Year from the Salvation Army. Her greatest nursing accomplishment was that she held the oldest active nursing license of 67 years for the State of Kentucky and was still working.
Hazel was a devout Catholic. She was a former member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and current member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She led a life of faith and service, keeping those who were less fortunate in the forefront of her daily life. She was a member of the Kentucky Nurse's Association.
Above all else, Hazel was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family dearly.
Along with her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her first husband, Emmett "Pat" Palmer; her husband, Herkelus Lee Arnold; her son, Stephen M. Palmer; and 6 siblings.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Mary Lee (Ron) Arnold; son, Patrick (Judy) Palmer; 5 Grandchildren, Robert L. (Holly) Crady, III; Patrick J. Crady; Julia C. (Rob) Long; Patrick R. (Lauren) Palmer; Allyson (Kendall) Herdelin; and 6 Great-Grandchildren, Robbie; Abby; Bram (Godson); Veda; Nash; and Ada; brother, James French; and dear friends, Cindy Warren and Mary Clark.
The family would like to give a "Special Thanks" to Dr. Jane Cornett for the wonderful care of Hazel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 16 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, Louisville, KY with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Nazareth Home, 2000 Newburg Road, Louisville and from 4 - 8 p.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in form of donations in Hazel's memory to the Nazareth Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019