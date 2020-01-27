|
|
Hazel Trummer
Crestwood - Trummer,
Hazel Dean (Potts) entered into eternal peace on January 27th, 2020. One of 11 children, Hazel was born March 26, 1925 in Crestwood, KY to Willie and Bessie Potts.
Hazel met what would become her husband and love of her life (Steve) in the 6th grade and they married in 1946. She loved and adored him the 74 years they were married. She proudly worked for Minish & Potts Florist (her family's business) for many years. After retirement, she was a member of the Crestwood Civic Club. She was a devoted member of Crestwood United Methodist Church for all of her life.
She will always be remembered for her loving, giving and compassionate nature, for always putting her family first, and for all of the delicious baked sweets she loved to make and give to her many friends and family.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving family; her devoted husband, Steve; daughters, Joanne Taylor (Bill), Pam Flinchum (David) and Trisha O'Dell; grandchildren, Chad Collins (Joni), Ryan Fereday (Catherine), Steve Flinchum (Joy); 9 great grandchildren; three sisters; Dorothy King, Martha Long, and Mary Anna Stepp (Fayette) and two brothers, Billy Potts and Andy Potts.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lawrence Potts, Russell Potts, J. C. Potts, Willean Hundley, Joe Potts and grandson, Ryan Flinchum.
The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Baptist Health LaGrange (Skilled Nursing & Rehab Facility) for the wonderful care and kindness they provided to Hazel and Steve during her stay.
Funeral service will be Friday, 11 am, Crestwood United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 3-7pm, Stoess Funeral Home Crestwood; and 10-11 am Friday at the Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Crestwood United Methodist Church or Baptist Health Foundation in Hazel's name. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020