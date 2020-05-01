Hazel Wright



Louisville - 77, passed away April 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her Sister Willie J Poole, two sons Duane Bruce and Marcus Bruce, Sr. and daughter Edna Bruce. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Robert R. Bruce, Jr (Cathy) and Charles Bruce (Ashley), sister Willie Mae Mayweather (Bryan), Step Mother Annie Ruth Holbert, 11 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren, A host of Nieces and Nephews and her church family of Greater New Hope. Services are private G.C. Williams handling arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store