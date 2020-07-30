1/1
Heath W. Skoner
Heath W. Skoner

Louisville -

Heath W. Skoner, 42, passed away on July 28, 2020 at his home. He was a graduate of Male High School and went on to the University of Louisville where he received a Business Degree. He was an Eagle Scout and for ever loved camping. His dad was a bad influence and got him into horse racing. They took many enjoyable trips together. Golf and University of Louisville sports were also popular for him. He worked for Presto Foods in Louisville and Ohio until he retired. His mother, Bonnie Skoner predeceased him. Left to cherish his memory is his father Thomas Skoner, and his brother, Shane Skoner. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 10am until 12pm at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln. with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. The family understands the current situation and invites all that feel comfortable to the visitation. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (304 Whittington Pkwy Louisville, Kentucky 40222).






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
