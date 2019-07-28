|
Heather Ann O'Brien
Louisville - Heather Ann O'Brien, 47, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Heather worked for Kroger for more than 20 years, where she made many friends, and was considered a valuable employee.
She is survived by her mother, Eleanor O'Brien, and 4 cousins.
Heather was preceded in passing by her father, John "Jack" O'Brien.
Mass will be held at 10 AM, Tuesday, July 30, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 St. Bernadette Ave. Visitation will take place on Monday, July 29, from 4 to 8 PM at the Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road.
In lieu of customary expressions please donate to The Kentucky Humane Society or to St. Bernadette Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019