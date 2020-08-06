Heather Anne PaulineLouisville - Heather Anne Pauline, 37, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 while surrounded by her family.Heather was a graduate of Eastern High School and went on to University of Louisville for her Bachelors Degree in Psychology. She eventually went on to be a homemaker to educate and care for her beautiful son, Grayson.Heather is survived by Grayson Michael Craig, Catherine Pauline (mother), her brother Chris Pauline (Sarah), Cooper and Hadley Pauline (nephew and niece). She is also survived by Jan Pauline Scholtz (Aunt) and several cousins.Heather had a great passion for travel and being with family. She would always have her dogs that she rescued around her to love and cuddle with. Memories of her short life will always be in our hearts never to be forgotten.A private memorial service was held at St. Matthews Episcopal Church on August 7th and her ashes were placed in the memorial gardens with her father (Jon) and deceased grandparents.