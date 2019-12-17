Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Heather Marcel Stumler


1963 - 2019
Louisville - Heather Marcel Stumler, age 56, of Saint Louis, Missouri passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on July 28, 1963 to Norman and Sharon Stumler (nee Bott). She was a member of the United Professional Horseman's Association and competed in the Saddlebred Division. She was preceded in death by her Father, Norman Edward Stumler; and Brother, Don Edward Stumler.

Heather is survived by her mother, Sharon Stumler; brother, Dan Ray (Martha) Stumler; sister-In-Law, Juliette Stumler; nieces, Alysha Blanton, Alexia (Corey) Jones; nephews, Nathan Stumler and Norman Stumler; and hel; former husband, Robert Tye.. She will also be dearly missed by a host of other extended family members and friends in Southern Indiana.

A gathering to celebrate Heather's life will be 4 to 7 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown). Christian Mass and burial will be private.

To share a memory of Heather or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
