Heather Michelle Wood


1995 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louisville - Ms. Heather Michelle Wood, age 23, of Louisville, KY returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Ms. Wood was born on September 26, 1995 in Louisville, KY. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, great aunts, great uncles and numerous family members. She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents, Kenneth and Lisa Wood; sister, Sarah Wood; fiancé, Chaz Hardin and his parents, Daina and James Hardin; nieces and nephews; best friend, Kelly Phillips; beloved neighbor, Jan Phelps (Tom); grandparents, aunts, uncles, a host of family and friends and her pets, Mia, Rogue and Gracie. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.). Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Expressions of sympathy may be given to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) or WHAS Crusade for Children. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
Download Now