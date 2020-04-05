Resources
Louisville - Heather Janette King- Oliver, 45, of Louisville, Kentucky, entered into eternal life with her Heavenly Father on April 2, 2020 and Heaven gained one very special angel. She always put everyone before herself. Her passion for helping others and her 12 years of working for Hospice of Louisville led her to become a Registered Nurse. She was an animal enthusiast and enjoyed riding horses. She was a devoted wife and a loving Mother and Grandmother.

Heather is preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary and Earl Hurt and Donald and Lorna King.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 25 years, Michael Oliver; her two children, Elizabeth Oliver and Anthony Oliver; a grandson, Justus Harrison; her parents, Barbara (George) Tomlinson and Donald (Marilyn) King; a brother, Michael King; her beloved German Shepherd, Oliver "Ollie"; and a host of extended family members and friends, all who loved her dearly.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
