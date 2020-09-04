1/
Heidi Katherine Kaiser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heidi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heidi Katherine Kaiser

Louisville - Heidi K. Kaiser, 44, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Thursday September 3, 2020 at Norton's Women and Children Hospital.

She was born in Temple, Texas to Harry D. and Karen (Nagel) Little on July 1, 1976.

Heidi was a hairdresser and a member of St. John Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her parents Karen Kaiser and Harry Little, son Zachary T. Little, sister, Amy Wallace, and brother, Joshua Little along with 4 nieces and 1 nephew.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 am at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30 am until time of service.

Due to Covid restrictions masks must be worn during visitation and funeral services.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved