Heidi Katherine KaiserLouisville - Heidi K. Kaiser, 44, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Thursday September 3, 2020 at Norton's Women and Children Hospital.She was born in Temple, Texas to Harry D. and Karen (Nagel) Little on July 1, 1976.Heidi was a hairdresser and a member of St. John Lutheran Church.She is survived by her parents Karen Kaiser and Harry Little, son Zachary T. Little, sister, Amy Wallace, and brother, Joshua Little along with 4 nieces and 1 nephew.Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 am at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30 am until time of service.Due to Covid restrictions masks must be worn during visitation and funeral services.