|
|
Helen Agnes Scott
Louisville - Mrs. Helen Agnes Scott, age 88, of Okolona, returned to her Heavenly Father Saturday, February 9, 2019. She was a lifelong member of Little Flock Baptist Church and served as the church pianist and secretary for many years. She was also the pianist for Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home and she worked as a switchboard operator for BellSouth. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents, Roy and Edna Miller; husband of 68 years, Harold Scott and daughter, Vicky Powell. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Becky Young (Bill); grandchildren, Scott Young (Terri), Christopher Powell (Tricia), Rachelle Young, Ashley Hembree (Ryan), Erica Robards (Jeff), Kyle Young (Lindsey); 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home with burial in Hebron Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family of Mrs. Helen Scott would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Traditions at Beaumont for their loving care. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 11, 2019