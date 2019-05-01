|
Helen Anna Belle Shelden
Louisville - Mrs. Helen Anna Belle Shelden, age 88, of Hillview, returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 29, 2019. Among those who preceded her in death are her husband, Jennings Shelden; parents, William and Ella Miller; sons, Phillip and Roger Shelden; several brothers and one sister. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Brenda Parker (Willie), Larry Shelden (Carol), and Keith Shelden (Tina); 24 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Wade Miles; and a host of family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial at Mt. Holly Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 2pm until 8pm and on Thursday from 9am until time of service at the funeral home.
www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 1, 2019