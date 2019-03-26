Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman and Sons
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville , KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church
1104 S. Sixth Street
Helen Anne "Bun" Fleming


Helen Anne "Bun" Fleming Obituary
Helen Anne "Bun" Fleming

Louisville - Helen Anne Fleming "Bun", 94, of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

She was born July 15, 1924, the eldest child of Lawrence J. and Catherine Malcomb Haming. Bun was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Edgar K. Fleming, Jr. "Junie", and siblings Mary Theresa Hettel, Lawrence E. Haming. Catherine Jurige and Elizabeth Martin.

She was a graduate of Presentation Academy. Helen had been employed as a switchboard operator by the old Bell South, and had worked at the old Byck's Department Store. She was a member of St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church and previously a member of St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church.

"Bun" is survived by her six children, Mary Ellen Dailey (Jim), Kathleen Fleming, Dr. Michael Fleming (Bridget), Patricia Wolff (Bruce), Dennis Fleming who has been her primary caregiver for the past 10 years, and Timothy Fleming; eleven grandchildren, Dr. Andrew Dailey (Stephanie), Emily Browning, Sarah Miller (Josh), Patrick Dailey (Kati), Brett Wolff (Annie), Logan Wolff, Phillip Fleming, Mark Fleming, Ben Fleming, Megan Fleming and Sean Fleming. She is survived by her ten great-grandchildren, Christopher, Brendan, and Elizabeth Browning; Ella Rose, Molly Cate, Abby Lynn and Drew Dailey; Daniel and Olivia Miller and Hadley Jane Dailey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 28th at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church, 1104 S. Sixth Street with burial following in St, Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of masses for the deceased at St. Louis Bertrand Church or WLCR Louisville Catholic Radio. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
