Services
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
Crestwood - Helen Hoback Aydlett, 92, of Crestwood, passed away Wednesday, March 27th, 2019 at Friendship Rehab. She was a 1945 graduated of Ahrens Trade School, a member of Crestwood United Methodist Church, and retired from Corhart Refractories after 27 years of service.. She was preceded in death by her parents; Frank and Christine Hoback; husband, James Aydlett III; son, James Aydlett IV; sisters, Theresa Adams, JoAnn Dennis; and brother, Frank J. Hoback. She is survived by her daughters, Linda H. Gray (Jim), Susie H. Gossman; grandchildren, Jim Gray Jr. (Meg), Andrew Gray (Olivia); and 6 great grandchildren. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Monday 1-3 pm, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood. A Memorial service will begin at 3 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Oldham County Humane Society. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
