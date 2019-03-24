Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Helen Beatrice Dickerson Obituary
Helen Beatrice Dickerson

Louisville - On Friday, March 22, 2019, the almighty God, in his infinite wisdom, spoke the words "Peace Be Still" and a soldier, Helen Beatrice Dickerson, was called home for her eternal reward. Helen was born on July 28, 1936 in Nelson County, KY to the late Margie and Wesley Gilbert. She was the oldest of six children. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Saunders Dickerson, Sr; daughter, Dora J. Dickerson; and one sister, Dorothy Smith.

Helen will be missed and forever be in our hearts. She leaves to carry on her legacy, one son, William S. Dickerson, Jr. (Maryanne); three daughters, Fay Dickerson, Beverly Dickerson and Connie Mathews (Michael); 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles M. Gilbert (Debra); three sisters, Louise Gilbert; Nancy Fulton and Marion Easley; brother-in-law, Robert Smith; also a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be from 4 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions East Louisville Chapel (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
