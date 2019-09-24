Services
Helen Bolander Jamison

Helen Bolander Jamison Obituary
Helen Bolander Jamison

Louisville - 91, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019.

She was a member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson F. Jamison.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Stirneman (Wayne) and Diane Crawford (Steven); grandchildren, Mark Stirneman (Donna), Kevin Stirneman (Lisa), Daniel Crawford, and Stefany Lawson (Jason); and great grandchildren, Ashley, Jacob, Chris and Corey Stirneman and Landon and Alyssa Lawson.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a. m. Thursday at St. Stephen Martyr Church 2931 Pindell Avenue with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p. m. Wednesday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Highway.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
