Helen C. Napier
Louisville - Helen C. Napier, 101, died on April 28, 2020 at Forest Springs Health Campus from complications from an accident in February. She spoke often about returning to her place at Atria Blankenbaker and her friends she missed dearly.
She was born on Armistice Day and raised in Spencer County, KY. The third of five daughters of John Clark and Lizzie Belle Carrithers. Helen was married to her Taylorsville High School sweetheart, Ed Napier for 65 years. They were blessed with two daughters and made their home in Jeffersontown, KY.
She worked in Louisville as a telephone operator, and nurses aide at the old KY Baptist Hospital and Suburban. Her family was her world. She knew 5 generations in her life time. She loved reading, gardening, bird watching, loved a good basketball game, and enjoyed White Castles and chocolates! She was a strong and faithful Christian, a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters Helaine Foreman (Stan) and Jenny Weber (Chuck). She was very proud of 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and another on the way, 25 nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Thank you Momma for teaching us to love all things great and small.
Ratterman's in Jeffersontown is in charge of funeral arrangements. Out of respect and concern for public health, services will be private with burial in Resthaven's Last Supper Mausoleum. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthews Baptist Church on 3515 Grandview Avenue 40207. Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020