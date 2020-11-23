1/1
Helen C. Schenk
Helen C. Schenk

Helen C. Schenk, 91, of Huntingdon, PA peacefully passed away on November 20, 2020 at her son's home in Louisville, KY. She was born on January 25, 1929 in Wilmington, Delaware, to the late Clifford & Helen Southall. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Norman E. Schenk.

Helen received her BA in English from Ursinus College. She was a teacher in the Lower Moreland school district, office manager in her husband's dental practice and Bible study leader. She was a member of New Life Community Church, where she played piano and served in the nursery for over 50 years. Helen was passionate about her faith and her family--a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and lifelong friend to her church "family".

She is survived by her children, Wendy L. Schenk, Patricia L. Anderson (Basil), Norman T. Schenk (Ruth) and Nancy B. Schenk and her brother, Timothy D. Southall (Barbara). To her five grandchildren, Lauren McAviney, Lindsey Gillespie (Seth), Matthew McAviney (Carolyn), Rachael Rosendaul (Jim), Tim Schenk (Claire) and eight great-grandchildren, she was the best "MomMom" ever.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Life Community Church (2680 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon, PA, 19006).






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
