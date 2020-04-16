Services
Helen Carbol, SCN

Nazareth -

Helen Carbol, SCN, 92, (formerly Sister Frederica) was born in Lansing OH. She died on April 14, 2020 in Nazareth, KY, She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 67 years.

Sister Helen served in educational ministries, teaching primary grades in Kentucky and Maryland. She served as principal at Resurrection School in Louisville, KY and Corpus Christi School in Wheeling, WV, where she also served in family ministry.

Sister Helen served in secondary education, teaching history at LaSallete Academy in Covington, KY and history and English at St. John Central High School in Bellaire, OH. From 1995-1998, Sister Helen served as an English teacher at Sisters of Holy Family of Nazareth High School in Warsaw, Poland.

From 1998-2011 Sister Helen served her SCN Community in a variety of ministries in Bardstown and Louisville as a community service volunteer.

She is survived by her brother John F Carbol of Grove City OH; her sister Mary Dolores Crawford of Elyria OH, and by her religious community.

•Sister Helen was buried in the Nazareth Cemetery on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 10:00am. The prayer ritual will be filmed and will be shared.

•A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, Bardstown, KY 40004. Memorials may be offered to Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
