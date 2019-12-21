|
|
Helen Dean Holloway
Louisville - Helen Dean Holloway, 89, of Louisville, passed away December 18, 2019. She was a retired registered nurse at Audubon Hospital. Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, William David Holloway; her son, Eddie Joe Holloway; and her grandson, Perry Wayne Holloway Jr. She is survived by her sons, David Holloway(Julie), Perry Holloway, Guy Holloway(Cheryl), and John Holloway; grandchildren, Tonya Burris, Amy Cray, Dr. Keri Holloway, Emily Johnson, John Holloway Jr., and Guy Holloway Jr.; 6 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Shirley Harp. Funeral service will be 2pm Monday, December 23, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 11am-2pm Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Helen's memory can be made to the Salvation Army or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019