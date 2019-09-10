Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church,
1925 Lewiston Drive
View Map
Helen Delores (Dunn) Senn

Helen Delores (Dunn) Senn Obituary
Helen Delores Senn (Dunn)

Louisville - 86, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Her faith sustained her throughout her lifetime and she was ready to meet God and her wonderful husband.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt who had many friends. Helen was an amazing, selfless woman who touched so many lives. She was also a member of St. Lawrence Church and Senior Club.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Albert L. Senn, Sr.

She is survived by her sons, Al "Sonny" Senn, Jr. (Madonna), Kenny (Tena), Gregory and Timmy (Tracy); daughters, Mary Rose Booker and Lisa Drury (Scott); brothers, Mike and Joe Dunn; sisters, Carolyn Moore and Linda Meir; grandchildren, Lee, Jody, Jade, Chris, Emily, Allison, Melanie, Abbye, Amanda, Chloe, Julie, Victoria, Aaron, Alyssa and Alec and 20 great grandchildren.

Her funeral mass will be held at 10 am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1925 Lewiston Drive with burial to follow in St. Andrew Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 - 8 pm Friday at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road

Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
