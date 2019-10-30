Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Resources
Helen Devine Haag Obituary
Helen Devine Haag

Fern Creek - Helen no longer sees in a mirror dimly, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 Helen saw her Lord face to face and now rejoices with Him in glory.

Left to cherish her memory, loving husband of 59 years, Donnie Ray Haag; daughters, Sherri Ellis (Steve) and Donna Claggett (Tony Cash); 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and mother, Naomi Ives.

Helen always stayed true to her faith even through the adversities this life gave her, but considered her blessings even greater.

Her funeral is 3pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Chenoweth Run Cemetery. Visitation is 3-8pm Thursday and after 1pm Friday until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
