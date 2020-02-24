|
|
Helen Dolores Green
Louisville - Helen Dolores Green, 92, entered into eternal rest Friday, February 21, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruble E. Green; son, Ken Green; sister, Patsy Willis; and brother, Jimmy Hibbs.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Green Carney (Wayne); grandchildren, Shane (Johnna) and Dusty (Amie); great-grandchildren, Alaynah and Cammy; and extended family, Carolyn Mountjoy and Taylor Distler.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30am Friday, February 28, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Burial will follow in Zachary Taylor Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00pm-8:00pm Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020