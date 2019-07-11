|
|
Helen E. Davis
Louisville - Mrs. Helen E. Davis, age 77, of Okolona, returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Mrs. Davis was born in Louisville, KY on April 10, 1942 to the late George and Evelyn Burton.
Among those who preceded her in death are, her husband, Lester E. Davis; grandson, Rustin Ellis and siblings, William Burton, Elizabeth Whelan, Dorothy Fleck, Barbara Watson and Donald Burton.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Diane Underhill, Wanda Merewether, Susan Troutman (David) and Marvin Davis (Susan); 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; siblings, Goldie Masticola, Betty Hayes, Jimmy Burton, Karen Hatfield and Ronnie Burton (Joan) and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with entombment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery (4623 Preston Hwy., Louisville). Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 11:00 am until 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the or Hosparus. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019