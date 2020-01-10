|
Helen Glidden, SCN
Louisville - Helen Glidden, SCN, 95, (formerly Sister Mary Thomasine) was born in Lynn, MA. She died at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY, on January 8, 2020. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 73 years.
Sister Helen served in educational ministries as a teacher from 1947-1979 in Lexington, KY; Memphis, TN; Newburyport, MA; Readville, MA; Milton, MA; Hyde Park, MA; Hollywood, MD; and Leonardtown, MD. She served as a college instructor in Puerto Rico from 1979-1982 at Colegio Lourdes. Sister Helen continued to serve the Hispanic Community through various ministries in Brockton, MA; West Palm Beach, FL and Boca Raton, FL.
She served in pastoral care in Brockton, MA at Cardinal Cushing Hospital and Good Samaritan Medical Center. She also served as a Chaplain at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington from 1995-2003.
She is survived by her sisters Margaret Murano and Rita Legere, her extended family, and by her religious community.
A visitation and prayer service will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Nazareth Home Chapel, Louisville, from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m.
Sister will arrive at Nazareth at 4:p.m. Tuesday, followed by the Wake in St. Vincent DePaul Church, Nazareth at 6:30 p.m.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, January 15th at St. Vincent DePaul Church at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial in the Nazareth Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020