Helen Harrod Stratton
Shelbyville - Helen Harrod Stratton, 94, of Shelbyville, passed away on Sunday, the 18th day of October, 2020, at her residence. She was the widow of former Shelby County Judge Executive Robert J. "Bobby" Stratton.
Her survivors include her children, Wayne Stratton and his wife, Susan, of Shelbyville, Joy Lynn Polston and her husband, Barry, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Mary Stratton of Shelbyville, and Mark Stratton of Louisville; her brother, Horace Harrod of Crestwood; her sister, Joy Greene of Shelbyville; her grandchildren, Melissa Ann Sanchez of Palm Desert, California, Kelly Williams of Shelbyville, Katie Peterson of Indianapolis, Kevin George of Arden, North Carolina, Karen George of Wilmington, North Carolina, Trent Stratton of Louisville, and Hayden Stratton of San Diego, California; and her eleven great-grandchildren.
Services will be private, with the Reverend Dave Hamlin officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at halltaylorfuneralhomes.com
.