Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
1752 Scheller Lane
New Albany, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Kraft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Herbst Kraft


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Helen Herbst Kraft Obituary
Helen Herbst Kraft

New Albany - Helen Herbst Kraft , 89, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. A lifetime resident of the Kentuckiana area, Helen, the youngest child of John C. and Josephine Toby Herbst, was born on April 29, 1930.

Helen worked many administrative positions throughout her career culminating with her favorite job at Bremner Biscuit in Louisville. Even after retirement, Helen was a thrill seeker and travel buff at heart. She never met a stranger and enjoyed making new friends everywhere her adventures would take her. Her laugh was infectious.

Her parents, and all her siblings, Johnny Herbst (Angela), William Herbst (Eleanor), Mary Frieberger (Robert), Josephine Schroder (August) and Rosalie Jeffers (John), preceded her in death.

Survivors include her loving husband, Richard, of New Albany, Indiana; step-daughters, Martha Truman, Charla Perez, and their families; her adoring God daughter, Colonel Heidi Mon; and countless other nieces and nephews and their families.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). Her Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (1752 Scheller Lane, New Albany) with burial to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in New Albany.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now