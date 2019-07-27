|
|
Helen Herbst Kraft
New Albany - Helen Herbst Kraft , 89, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. A lifetime resident of the Kentuckiana area, Helen, the youngest child of John C. and Josephine Toby Herbst, was born on April 29, 1930.
Helen worked many administrative positions throughout her career culminating with her favorite job at Bremner Biscuit in Louisville. Even after retirement, Helen was a thrill seeker and travel buff at heart. She never met a stranger and enjoyed making new friends everywhere her adventures would take her. Her laugh was infectious.
Her parents, and all her siblings, Johnny Herbst (Angela), William Herbst (Eleanor), Mary Frieberger (Robert), Josephine Schroder (August) and Rosalie Jeffers (John), preceded her in death.
Survivors include her loving husband, Richard, of New Albany, Indiana; step-daughters, Martha Truman, Charla Perez, and their families; her adoring God daughter, Colonel Heidi Mon; and countless other nieces and nephews and their families.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). Her Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (1752 Scheller Lane, New Albany) with burial to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in New Albany.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 27, 2019