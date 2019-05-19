Services
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central
2501 N Dixie Blvd,
Radcliff, KY
Louisville - Helen Joan Biscan (Chessmore), age 72, passed away on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at The Forum at Brookside nursing facility in Louisville, Kentucky.

She was born on December 19, 1946 in Chickasha, OK to parents Aubrey and Clarice Chessmore (Jacobi).

She was a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington and later went on to obtain 2 Masters degrees from the University of Boston (while living in Italy) and the University of Louisville.

She was a retired Lieutenant Colonel, USAR serving a combined 29 years in the Army and Army Reserves.

After 30+ years, she retired from federal civil service in 2012.

She is survived by 2 sons, Matthew (Marty) and Stephen (Linh); 2 grandsons, Joseph and Thomas; and 7 siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 siblings.

A service to inter her cremains will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2 pm at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central 2501 N Dixie Blvd, Radcliff, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019
