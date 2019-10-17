|
|
Helen Joyce (Lewis) Byrd
Louisville - 76, passed away at her home, October 16, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was also an avid seamstress and baker.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Ancil and Edna Lewis; her son Steven Byrd.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Jim Byrd; her children Angie Parks, Jeff Byrd; grandchildren, Ashley and Josh; great-grandchildren, Kaelyn, Jeremiah, Carter, Ridley, Conner, Alayna.
Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home, located at 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville Kentucky 40216.
Service will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Dixie Valley Church of God located at 4703 Quinn Dr, Louisville KY 40216.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019