Helen June (Hornback) Berry

Helen June (Hornback) Berry Obituary
Helen June (Hornback) Berry

Louisville - Helen June (Hornback) Berry of Louisville, KY, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020.

Helen was born in Louisville to Artle Lee and Melvina (Williams) Hornback. She was married for 45 years to Edward Lee Berry, who preceded her in death. She was "Mom" to Marilyn (Gordon Duke), Marsha (Donna Burch) and Michael (Bill Petter); "Nana" to granddaughter Melanie Duke; and "Granny" to Chris, Angie, Samantha, Hayden, Josh, Abby, Raygan, Luke and Simon Petter. She is also survived by her best friend of over 80 years, Mary Tomppert Stultz.

Part of the Greatest Generation, Helen's accomplishments were many and in 2002 she received the Gold Standard Award for Optimal Aging given by the University of Louisville. A 66-year member of Fairdale Chapter #153, Order of the Eastern Star, she served as Worthy Grand Matron of Kentucky in 1976-77 and later as an Officer of the General Grand Chapter. For over 25 years, she was a Board Member of the Eastern Star Home in Kentucky.

Helen was a member of Middletown United Methodist Church, Goodwill Industries Volunteer Services, The Fillies, Inc., Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation Thorobreds, Phi Beta Psi Sorority, Middletown Women's Club and formerly of the Shively Homemakers Club.

Helen and Ed loved thoroughbreds and bred, owned and raced horses from their farm, "Berry Acres." They especially loved Kentucky Derby Festival events and Derby Day at Churchill Downs. Helen attended every Derby from 1941 until 2013 - except for the May when her daughter, Marsha, was born.

Visitation will be 3:00-7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. An Eastern Star service will be held at 7:30. The funeral will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Middletown United Methodist Church, 11902 Old Shelbyville Rd. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m., until the time of the funeral Tuesday at the church. Burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

The family is deeply grateful to the staffs of the Eastern Star and Masonic Homes, as well as her devoted friends and caregivers Jeanette Riedling and Dee Perry.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be made to the Eastern Star Home, Middletown United Methodist Church, Goodwill Industries Volunteer Services (GIVS) or the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2020
