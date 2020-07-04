1/
Helen Klump Belshoff
Louisville - Helen (Klump) Belshoff, 103, died July 3, 2020.

Preceded in death by husband, George Belshoff. Survived by children Jean (Jim) Drummond, Richard (Gail) Belshoff, and Mary Ann (Kevin) Ruhl. Also survived by 6 grandchildren Julie (Andy) Daubenmire, John (Jenny) Drummond, John (Emily) Ruhl, Madeline (Silas) Traylor, Eric Belshoff and Lucas Belshoff, and 5 great-grandchildren Lucy, Hannah, Charlotte, Samuel, and Henry.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 9 at St. Margaret Mary Church, with visitation before the Mass beginning at 9:30 at the church. Covid 19 guidelines will be followed and masks are required by the church. Burial will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality, 101 St. Anthony Drive, Mount St. Francis, IN 47146.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
