Helen L. Devitt
Louisvile - Age, 89 of Louisville passed away Friday, May 10th. Helen was born in Woodbury, NJ and graduated from Pierce College in Philadelphia. She began her early career working for the Louisville Chamber Of Commerce. She later started her own consignment business in Cincinnati before returning to Louisville devoting her time to volunteer service. She was very active in numerous clubs, churches and organizations including, Questers and the Norton's Woman's Board. Helen was honored and received the Presidential Gold Volunteer Service Award. She was also honored for over fifty years of devoted and exceptional service at the Norton Hospital Gift Shop as both volunteer and as the long time manager. She was a former member of Hurstbourne and River Road Country Clubs and the old Cincinnati (OH) Club.
Helen was preceded in death by husband, John C.Devitt. Survived by daughter, Leslie Devitt, son, Lee Devitt and granddaughter Clara Devitt.
Graveside service will be held 11am, Saturday, May 18 at Cave Hill Cemetery Chapel.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Diabetes's Association
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 16, 2019