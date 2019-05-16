Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Graveside service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Cave Hill Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Devitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen L. Devitt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen L. Devitt Obituary
Helen L. Devitt

Louisvile - Age, 89 of Louisville passed away Friday, May 10th. Helen was born in Woodbury, NJ and graduated from Pierce College in Philadelphia. She began her early career working for the Louisville Chamber Of Commerce. She later started her own consignment business in Cincinnati before returning to Louisville devoting her time to volunteer service. She was very active in numerous clubs, churches and organizations including, Questers and the Norton's Woman's Board. Helen was honored and received the Presidential Gold Volunteer Service Award. She was also honored for over fifty years of devoted and exceptional service at the Norton Hospital Gift Shop as both volunteer and as the long time manager. She was a former member of Hurstbourne and River Road Country Clubs and the old Cincinnati (OH) Club.

Helen was preceded in death by husband, John C.Devitt. Survived by daughter, Leslie Devitt, son, Lee Devitt and granddaughter Clara Devitt.

Graveside service will be held 11am, Saturday, May 18 at Cave Hill Cemetery Chapel.

Memorial contributions are suggested to American Diabetes's Association
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now