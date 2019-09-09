|
Helen L. Starling Pitney
Louisville - 89, passed away Sat. Sept., 7, 2019. She was a member of Green St. Bapt. Church. Survivors: sons, Blaine Jr., Nicholas, Keith, Vernon Pitney; daughters, Karen Pitney Johnson, Nedra Joyner; five sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Fri. 6-9pm. Funeral: Sat. at 11am. Both services will be held at her church, 519 E. Gray St. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019